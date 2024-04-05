Which Eternal Champion would make the most interesting electronic RPG?

  • FinalDungeon
    FinalDungeon
    • Apr 2024
    • 5
    #1

    Which Eternal Champion would make the most interesting electronic RPG?

    I posted this on reddit, posting here too

    I'm currently devouring the Eternal Champion stories. I finished the Elric cycle and am now simultaneously reading both Corum's and Hawkmoon's tales, having just finished the first book of each series. Now, I can't stop thinking about how great it would be to have an adaptation of these characters and their worlds into a high-budget and thoughtful RPG crafted by fans akin to The Witcher's success. (By the way, The Witcher 3 is fine story-wise, but Geralt's badassery feels artificial to me and bores me to death.)

    While Elric's appeal is undeniable, I'd choose Corum because of his awesome necrotic items, or Hawkmoon because of the setting.
    • Kymba334
      Kymba334
      • Jun 2011
      • 3271
      #2
      A Jerry Cornelius third person shooter in the general style of a Metal Gear Solid stealth game might be interesting ( the parody would be an intentional part of the story line, of course) - especially for old GTA players who would like very much to go off script!😏 : https://youtu.be/hsaLDnl_fEs

      A bit later: To be complete this game should include a wide variety of possible costume changes including the iconic Harlequin and Pierrot suits plus perhaps also a hard to unlock The Man with No Name gunslinger outfit and a Catherine Cornelius model as well, just to drive up the replay value.
      Mwana wa simba ni simba

      The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
        • FinalDungeon
          FinalDungeon
          • Apr 2024
          • 5
          #3
          I'm a fairly new to Moorcock's multiverse, so I'm not very familiar with Jerry Cornelius. I did start reading 'The Final Program' just as a teaser though. A passage that made me laugh out loud is where the sadistic Miss Brunner, wanting valuable information, is crushing Frank Cornelius's balls, 'hoping he wouldn't give in right away.' Anyway, it's probably going to be the next in line. 😂

            • Heresiologist
              Heresiologist
              • Jan 2012
              • 1164
              #4
              You'd get an incredible four for one Eternal Champion multiversal deal if the game started with the Four Who Are One.
                • Pietro_Mercurios
                  Pietro_Mercurios
                  • Oct 2004
                  • 6166
                  #5
                  'The Final Programme,' is probably one of the most conventionally structured books in the Cornelius, series. I could definitely see a first person (or, Persson?), shooter with strong satirical elements, Jerry shooting backwards and forwards through various iterations of the timeline. Needle guns, tactical nukes, psychedelic warfare, Mars Bars,,,

                  Or, Dorian Hawkmoon, The jewel in the skull, what a predicament! What a weird, post apocalyptic, neo-mediaeval, landscape to play in. Each champion & their World, would make a great game. The real fun games would be the Eternal Champion crossovers.
                    • Pietro_Mercurios
                      Pietro_Mercurios
                      • Oct 2004
                      • 6166
                      #6
                      The sound tracks alone... 😎
