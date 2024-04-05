Which Eternal Champion would make the most interesting electronic RPG?

I posted this on reddit, posting here too
I'm currently devouring the Eternal Champion stories. I finished the Elric cycle and am now simultaneously reading both Corum's and Hawkmoon's tales, having just finished the first book of each series. Now, I can't stop thinking about how great it would be to have an adaptation of these characters and their worlds into a high-budget and thoughtful RPG crafted by fans akin to The Witcher's success. (By the way, The Witcher 3 is fine story-wise, but Geralt's badassery feels artificial to me and bores me to death.)
While Elric's appeal is undeniable, I'd choose Corum because of his awesome necrotic items, or Hawkmoon because of the setting.
