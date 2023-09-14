Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Dancers in the Dreaming City

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Heresiologist
    Heresiologist
    Mothra Worshipper
    • Jan 2012
    • 1130
    #1

    Dancers in the Dreaming City

    Found yet another MM inspired RPG called Dancers in the Dreaming City. Here comes the blurb:
    "Sail the seas of time
    Become a pawn in the games of gods
    Wield powerful magic and weaponry
    All in the name of Law or Chaos"

    A simple 2d6-based weird fantasy role-playing game, inspired by the Elric Saga by Michael Moorcock.

    Create a Champion of Law or Chaos and wield a weird and wonderful weapon, slaying enemies and furthering your cause. Includes rules for Combat, Character Generation, Spellcasting, Weird Artifacts, and Monsters.​

    Source: https://www.exaltedfuneral.com/produ...aming-city-pdf
    Tags: None
    • Rothgo
      Rothgo
      Champion of the Unbalanced
      • Aug 2006
      • 6745
      #2
      Sounds good simple fun. Or potentially evil simple fun. Or both!

        Comment

        Previous template Next
        Working...
        X
        😀
        🥰
        🤢
        😎
        😡
        👍
        👎