Found yet another MM inspired RPG called Dancers in the Dreaming City. Here comes the blurb:
"Sail the seas of time
Become a pawn in the games of gods
Wield powerful magic and weaponry
All in the name of Law or Chaos"
A simple 2d6-based weird fantasy role-playing game, inspired by the Elric Saga by Michael Moorcock.
Create a Champion of Law or Chaos and wield a weird and wonderful weapon, slaying enemies and furthering your cause. Includes rules for Combat, Character Generation, Spellcasting, Weird Artifacts, and Monsters.
