Beginner scenario for Stormbringer 1e?

Hey, all!
*Posted this one in the Moorcock FB group, as well.*
What's a good starting-level one-shot for Stormbringer 1e? (Or, a starting adventure that could easily be converted?)
Running a game around Easter, looking for something as basic and streamlined as possible. On my own, I'd probably make this a simple "creature showcase" or "loot the bandit lair" thing, but I want to take a look at what might be out there that I might have forgotten about. - Happy enough to own a lot of the classic stuff, especially between 1e, Elric, and the new Mournblade, but I can't think of one specific scenario, right away.
Thank you,
Rafe
