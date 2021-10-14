Announcement

Beginner scenario for Stormbringer 1e?

  Rafael
    Rafael
    Wanderer of the Mittel March
    Oct 2021
    • 14
    #1

    Beginner scenario for Stormbringer 1e?

    Hey, all!

    *Posted this one in the Moorcock FB group, as well.*

    What's a good starting-level one-shot for Stormbringer 1e? (Or, a starting adventure that could easily be converted?)

    Running a game around Easter, looking for something as basic and streamlined as possible. On my own, I'd probably make this a simple "creature showcase" or "loot the bandit lair" thing, but I want to take a look at what might be out there that I might have forgotten about. - Happy enough to own a lot of the classic stuff, especially between 1e, Elric, and the new Mournblade, but I can't think of one specific scenario, right away.

    Thank you,

    Rafe​
