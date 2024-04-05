Wizardry and Wild Romance seems even more relevant in today's epic fantasy landscape

It's all just speculation, but these are some ideas that have been swirling in my head ever since I read Moorcock's essays on the subject. In terms of individuals writing epic fantasy in the industry, perhaps things are more or less the same as they were when Wizardry and Wild Romance was written: few talented authors, some promising ones, and the majority writing very bad and generic books. I think the main difference, therefore, is the consuming audience and how this audience relates to epic fantasy and how their demands shine a spotlight on the worst aspects of the genre. Over the years, from my experience with the epic fantasy fandom on forums and YouTube, it seems to me that the audience has become increasingly defensive and conservative about their tastes, which align mainly with a common denominator from three segments of the entertainment industry: video games, superhero movies, and shonen manga and anime.
In some way, it seems to me that mainstream epic fantasy, which receives disproportionate attention from the market, synthesizes the spirit (or the absence of any spirit) of these three segments within formulaic narratives like the 'hero's journey', varying in degrees of cheap sentimentality, perverse violence (as if extreme violence implied mature works), and juvenile eroticism. I think one can also add to this a growing tendency to allegorize everything in fantasy, perhaps stemming from a need to use the fantastic as an avatar for relevant social causes, which impoverishes the imagination and reduces fiction to telegraphed messages. What is exotic, sensational, strange, and wonderful within the fantastic loses its value. Another impoverishing idea that I frequently encounter is the rejection of authorial prose, authentic expression of an individual. The adjective 'pretentious' is often used when authors try to add more flavor and inventiveness to their style. It's as if there is an established and rigid way of writing contemporary fantasy, which, ultimately, is almost a comic book or movie script: a minimal skeleton of narrative events.
Finally, it seems to me that the most tragic aspect of all this is the irony that in the era of the greatest access to information in humanity, it also seems to me the era with the least curiosity.
Now I'm curious if this resonates with anyone else
In some way, it seems to me that mainstream epic fantasy, which receives disproportionate attention from the market, synthesizes the spirit (or the absence of any spirit) of these three segments within formulaic narratives like the 'hero's journey', varying in degrees of cheap sentimentality, perverse violence (as if extreme violence implied mature works), and juvenile eroticism. I think one can also add to this a growing tendency to allegorize everything in fantasy, perhaps stemming from a need to use the fantastic as an avatar for relevant social causes, which impoverishes the imagination and reduces fiction to telegraphed messages. What is exotic, sensational, strange, and wonderful within the fantastic loses its value. Another impoverishing idea that I frequently encounter is the rejection of authorial prose, authentic expression of an individual. The adjective 'pretentious' is often used when authors try to add more flavor and inventiveness to their style. It's as if there is an established and rigid way of writing contemporary fantasy, which, ultimately, is almost a comic book or movie script: a minimal skeleton of narrative events.
Finally, it seems to me that the most tragic aspect of all this is the irony that in the era of the greatest access to information in humanity, it also seems to me the era with the least curiosity.
Now I'm curious if this resonates with anyone else
Comment