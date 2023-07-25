Announcement

  ChrisBateman
    ChrisBateman
    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
    • May 2007
    • 61
    #1

    Stranger Worlds: Armageddon Now

    Here's the July Moorcock piece I mentioned earlier this year, on The Warhound and the World's Pain:

    Armageddon Now
    https://strangerworlds.substack.com/p/armageddon-now
    Moorcock reimagines the end of the Dark Ages in a unique take on the Grail quest that speaks to our collective responsibilities


    This completes the set of four fantasy posts for this month - Tolkien, Leiber, LeGuin, and saving the best until last, Moorcock. The Leiber was the least popular, which I found frankly disappointing, but so be it. There'll be more Moorcock in the Autumn; I'm currently rereading the Oswald Bastable trilogy with my eldest son, which is just as magnificent as I remember.

    Stay wonderful all ye travellers in the multiverse!

    Chris.
