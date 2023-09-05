Stranger Worlds: The Mantle of Progress

A reflection on 'Between the Wars' AKA the Colonel Pyat quartet, which speaks rather too well to our current times.
I don't have a Moorcock piece for June, but I'm planning a cluster of twentieth century fantasists for July on the topic of power and evil. Might be a rare time that a piece about Tolkien and a piece about Moorcock will land next to each other - although perhaps Ursula LeGuin and Fritz Leiber can keep them from killing each other! 🤣
