Stranger Worlds: The Mantle of Progress

  ChrisBateman
    ChrisBateman
    May 2007
    Stranger Worlds: The Mantle of Progress

    A reflection on 'Between the Wars' AKA the Colonel Pyat quartet, which speaks rather too well to our current times.

    The Mantle of Progress
    https://strangerworlds.substack.com/p/the-mantle-of-progress
    What idealism drives the most extreme reactionaries...?


    I don't have a Moorcock piece for June, but I'm planning a cluster of twentieth century fantasists for July on the topic of power and evil. Might be a rare time that a piece about Tolkien and a piece about Moorcock will land next to each other - although perhaps Ursula LeGuin and Fritz Leiber can keep them from killing each other! 🤣
    Tags: Between the Wars, Moorcock, Pyat
