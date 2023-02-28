Announcement

  • ChrisBateman
    ChrisBateman
    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
    • May 2007
    • 58
    #1

    Stranger Worlds: Perfect Pasts and Perfect Futures

    I have another Moorcock piece at Stranger Worlds today, "Perfect Pasts and Perfect Futures":
    Perfect Pasts and Perfect Futures
    https://strangerworlds.substack.com/p/perfect-pasts-and-perfect-futures
    Moorcock's political scepticism for golden ages behind us or yet to come


    This one takes builds on my interpretation of King of the Swords - which is certainly not the only way of reading this book. My especial thanks to the inimitable John Davey for sourcing some text from this book, as I am still stuck 4,000 miles from my Moorcock library right now.

    More short reflections on Mike's philosophy in the months ahead.

    Chris.
