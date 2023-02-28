Stranger Worlds: Perfect Pasts and Perfect Futures

I have another Moorcock piece at Stranger Worlds today, "Perfect Pasts and Perfect Futures":
This one takes builds on my interpretation of King of the Swords - which is certainly not the only way of reading this book. My especial thanks to the inimitable John Davey for sourcing some text from this book, as I am still stuck 4,000 miles from my Moorcock library right now.
More short reflections on Mike's philosophy in the months ahead.
Chris.
