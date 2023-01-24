Announcement

  • ChrisBateman
    ChrisBateman
    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
    • May 2007
    • 54
    #1

    Stranger Worlds

    Dear fellow travellers in the Multiverse,
    I have recently decided that I must pick up the philosophy project I began in Chaos Ethics, which Mike kindly endorsed, and continue to apply Moorcockian philosophy to contemporary problems. Although this is not the express purpose of my new Substack, Stranger Worlds and How To Live in Them, it is an important influence upon it, and I am planning a Moorcock essay every month, along with all the other 3-minute reflections on principles for life being published here.

    The first Moorcock-themed one, "The Necessity of Myths", went up today and riffs off a line from Mother London, which is my favourite novel by any author:
    The Necessity of Myths
    https://strangerworlds.substack.com/p/the-necessity-of-myths
    Moorcock's insight into why we cannot live without our mythology


    Next month, I have one that flows from King of the Swords, and the month after that I have one from Bane of the Black Sword. I believe there is basically a bottomless well here, and I should be able to keep writing these as long as the Substack survives.

    I hope and trust that it is appropriate to share these here, and plan to return to add the additional links as they run. If anyone at the Miscellany considers this inappropriate, please let me know and I will desist.

    With unlimited love and respect for the Moorcock community,

    Chris Bateman
    Tags: Michael Moorcock, philosophy
