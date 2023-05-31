Warrior on the Edge of Time remix

Steven Wilson's mix of Hawkwind’s 1975 album Warrior On The Edge Of Time is to be released on vinyl for the very first time, through Atomhenge Records on June 30.
Wilson's remix was originally included on the 2013 deluxe box set and the three-disc clamshell set reissue of the album.
Recorded in 1975, Warrior On The Edge Of Time is one of the highlights of Hawkwind’s long and varied career, and was recorded with a line-up featuring Dave Brock, Nik Turner, Lemmy, Simon House, Simon King and Alan Powell. The album is loosely based on Michael Moorcock's novel The Eternal Champion. Moorcock also appears on the album narrating two of his poems.
