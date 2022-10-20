In Development... A streaming eternal Champion series featuring the von Becks?

In Development... Thought I'd check out Google(News) for any word of Mike and came across this. Checked, and of course Sir John Barbican Begg had got there before me. Still very tantalising and genuine news to me, however. Over on the Variety website:
If they could bring that off... Wouldn't that be quite something? 🤪
Inside David S. Goyer’s Blueprint for ‘Batman Unburied’ Spinoffs, ‘Eternal Champion’ TV Series and Playing the ‘Elevated’ Genre Game (EXCLUSIVE)
...
Meanwhile, Goyer and Levine have plenty of other adapting challenges to take on, including a very new one: The two are working with “Foundation” writer Dana Jackson on developing sci-fi author Michael Moorcock’s “The Eternal Champion” and “Von Bek” books into a suite of interlinked dramatic series for Skydance and Apple.
Goyer notes that before the multiverse became all the rage, Moorcock invented the concept with many of his stories centering around Elric, a hero doomed to be reborn again and again on different planes.
“He is cursed to always remember his previous incarnations, and sometimes those incarnations are female, as well. Sometimes it’s male, sometimes it’s female, spanning different races,” Goyer said. “And until he can heal the world’s pain, he’s going to continue this quest.”
...
