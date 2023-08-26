Announcement

Warlord of the Air - Revisions

  ChrisBateman
    May 2007
    Dear travellers in the Multiverse,
    I recently read Warlord of the Air to my eldest son, which he absolutely loved, and am using a quote from it for a Stranger Worlds essay I'll be running in October. I'm on the road right now, and don't have access to the book itself, so I looked up the quote online to check the character name. It was attributed to Count von Bek - who is definitely not a character in the edition I have! I have the Granada reprint with an absolutely brilliant cover by Melvyn. I'm guessing this is one of those cases where the book was edited later to tighten multiversal connections...? I think it's Count von Dutchke in my version, so it would hardly be a major change if this is the case!

    Also: while I'm drawing upon the immense knowledge gathered here, was this book originally intended as a one-off? I get a vibe here of a standalone H.G. Wells tribute (which it works brilliantly as), only later transformed into a series. Can anyone confirm or deny this impression?

    Thanks in advance!

    Chris.
