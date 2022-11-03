Announcement

Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
  yonchi777
    yonchi777
    Moonbeam Traveller
    Nov 2022
    • 3
    #1

    Impact of Moorcock's Writing

    I'm finishing up Letters from Hollywood, and wanted to post this while it was on my mind. I've been catching up on the books by Mr. Moorcock that I never got around to before. Goodreads tells me this has been over a three year period, but it doesn't feel like that long. Moorcock's writing has always resonated with me in one way or another, but more importantly, it's stretched my views on the nature of reality, politics, philosophy, and the the human condition. It's given me the benefit of considering our world from differing perspectives. For that, I'm truly grateful. Thanks Mr. Moorcock.
