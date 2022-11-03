Impact of Moorcock's Writing

I'm finishing up Letters from Hollywood, and wanted to post this while it was on my mind. I've been catching up on the books by Mr. Moorcock that I never got around to before. Goodreads tells me this has been over a three year period, but it doesn't feel like that long. Moorcock's writing has always resonated with me in one way or another, but more importantly, it's stretched my views on the nature of reality, politics, philosophy, and the the human condition. It's given me the benefit of considering our world from differing perspectives. For that, I'm truly grateful. Thanks Mr. Moorcock.