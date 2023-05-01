Moorcock, a forbidden pleasure since 1977 and Ma Phatt

I've been reading Moorcock ever since discovering Elric in one of dad's science fiction anthologies back when I probably shouldn't have around the age of 10, but too late now. If nothing else, it DID teach me to keep the cover of a book face down when not reading, and how to read a book on my lap under my desk while I was supposed to be listening to the teacher about grammar or whatever. Sneak skills added to.
Anyway, while reading after many years, "The Revenge of the Rose", the thought occurred to me, is Ma Phatt an incredibly ancient avatar of Una Perrson's or even Una herself? Considering the hint of her having a vaudeville (or the British answer to it) career and a bit of a saucy life coupled with a built-in ability to travel the Moonbeam Roads, did Una or one of her avatars, settle down and found her own dynasty of Moonbeam Road nomads? Or is this the case and I just somehow have missed the clues? Feel free to answer!
