Request for Aid: Kwll and Rhynn Quote from King of the Swords

Dear Travellers in the Multiverse,
Can anyone help me out with a specific quote from near the end of The King of the Swords. It is the point that Corum is talking to Kwll and Rhynn and they are telling him they've destroyed all the gods and Corum is horrified because he viewed Arkyn as good. It is the reply Corum is given that I am after...
I'm working on something and I need this quote as an epigram, but I cannot access my (complete!) Moorcock fiction library as it is in the US and I am stuck in the UK waiting for my visa to come through. If anyone would provide me this quote, I would be most grateful.
Thanks in advance!
Chris.
