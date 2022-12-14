Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Request for Aid: Kwll and Rhynn Quote from King of the Swords

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • ChrisBateman
    ChrisBateman
    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
    • May 2007
    • 52
    #1

    Request for Aid: Kwll and Rhynn Quote from King of the Swords

    Dear Travellers in the Multiverse,
    Can anyone help me out with a specific quote from near the end of The King of the Swords. It is the point that Corum is talking to Kwll and Rhynn and they are telling him they've destroyed all the gods and Corum is horrified because he viewed Arkyn as good. It is the reply Corum is given that I am after...

    I'm working on something and I need this quote as an epigram, but I cannot access my (complete!) Moorcock fiction library as it is in the US and I am stuck in the UK waiting for my visa to come through. If anyone would provide me this quote, I would be most grateful.

    Thanks in advance!

    Chris.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X