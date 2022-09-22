Here's a copy on an upcoming Sotheby's auction
Michael Moorcock | The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle, promotional leaflet, 1980 | The Sex Pistols: The Stolper-Wilson Collection | 2022 | Sotheby's (sothebys.com)
Unlike this copy that has "some repairs" my copy's pristine and signed! <gloat>
If you have yet to read it and would like to, you can find it (with some minor edits we made) reprinted here
Send My Love and a Molotov Cocktail!: Stories of Crime, Love and Rebellion (pmpress.org)
Screenshot 2022-09-22 172028.png
