  Crusader_of_Melnibone
    Crusader_of_Melnibone
    Wanderer of the Mittel March
    Jan 2004
    • 19
    #1

    Dancers at the End of Time - Gollancz Revisions

    Greetings fellow travelers,

    Just a quick question; as the Multiverse wiki is not accessible, can someone confirm what are the revisions made from the Gollancz 2003 edition of The Dancers at the End of Time (ISBN 9780575074767) to the 2013 Gollancz edition (ISBN 9780575108554)? Is it only minor text amendments, or have character names etc. been changed for overall consistency?

    Thank you in advance
    I, while the gods laugh, the world's vortex am;
    Maelstrom of passions in that hidden sea,
    whose waves of all-time lap the coasts of me,
    and in small compass the dark waters cram...
