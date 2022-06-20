Announcement

Anyone know why MM was compared to these writers?

    Anyone know why MM was compared to these writers?

    Tennyson, Tolkien, Raymond Chandler, Wyndham Lewis, Ronald Firbank, Mervyn Peake, Edgar Allen Poe, Colin Wilson, Anatole France, William Burroughs, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Charles Dickens, James Joyce, Nabokov, Borges, Joyce Cary, Ray Brabury, HG Wells, GB Shaw

    These are all the writers the front of my book says MM has been compared too. That is quite a lot! Why was he compared to the french poet? I search one name up i didn't know and he was a french poet.
    Tolkien: Mike has created a very large and fascinating fantasy universe. So did Tolkien. And both are always mentioned among the best fantasy authors.
    Mervyn Peake: He is one of Mike's favorite authors
    Willian Burroughs: Mike is one of the founders and leaders of the new wave of science fiction which has been influenced a lot by counter-culture authors.
    Edgar Rice: He was if not mistaken one of his favorite authors when he was a kid.

    I am not sure about the others, but Mike is a literary beast who has written not just fantasy or science fiction dabbling in many genres including mainstream literature. His prose diverges from the golden age of science fiction prose because it is more allusive, complex, and symbolic, rather than hard and cold dialog about space travels.

    There is an old thread here where he mentions his top 10 favorite books.
      Found it

      10 Best non-Mike Works - Moorcock's Miscellany (multiverse.org)
        Originally posted by zlogdan View Post
        Found it

        10 Best non-Mike Works - Moorcock's Miscellany (multiverse.org)
        I remember that thread! I also remember I never responded [wait...did I? Nope, I was right] because I think trying to pick 10 works Mike or Not would be a fool's errand.
          Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post
          Tennyson, Tolkien, Raymond Chandler, Wyndham Lewis, Ronald Firbank, Mervyn Peake, Edgar Allen Poe, Colin Wilson, Anatole France, William Burroughs, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Charles Dickens, James Joyce, Nabokov, Borges, Joyce Cary, Ray Brabury, HG Wells, GB Shaw

          These are all the writers the front of my book says MM has been compared too. That is quite a lot! Why was he compared to the french poet? I search one name up i didn't know and he was a french poet.
          I'm not sure about Anatole France, myself, but like one or two of the other non-French authors on the list (e.g. Poe and, I think, Chandler, for example), Mike's work appears to be very popular in France. Certainly, Anatole France seems to have been enough of a troublemaker to have had his works put on the Vatican's list of prohibited books for a time. So, perhaps the French see the similarities there? 🤔
            Originally posted by EverKing View Post

            I remember that thread! I also remember I never responded [wait...did I? Nope, I was right] because I think trying to pick 10 works Mike or Not would be a fool's errand.
            My list has changed since then. Mostly because of two events

            I started reading Gene Wolfe in 2016.
            I started reading Jeff Lemire in 2016

              On the back of Norman Spinrad's The Iron Dream there are some fake blurbs, supposedly for Adolf Hitler's novel The Lord of the Swastika, which comprises the bulk of Spinrad's novel. The one attributed to Michael Moorcock begins, "To compare this novel with the Works of J. R. R. Tolken, C. S Lewis, G K Chesterton and Sir Oswald Mosley is not, I feel, saying too much." This is not parodying Moorcock, who would have agreed with Spinrad about the hard right implications of much Sci Fi and Sword and Sorcery, but the blurbs on some of Moorcock's books. Just saying someone's work has been compared to a number of highly regarded writers is not only, 'not saying too much,' it is barely saying anything at all.
                Originally posted by postodave View Post
                ...but the blurbs on some of Moorcock's books. Just saying someone's work has been compared to a number of highly regarded writers is not only, 'not saying too much,' it is barely saying anything at all.
                That's marketing. It says, "Buy this book." Reviews, whether positive or negative, insightful or ill-informed, are easily recruited to the task of moving more units.

                Most of the comparisons seem geared toward associating MM with other popular names in fantasy in a "buy this if you like that" sort of manner, or else with writers who bring intellectual or literary legitimacy to the comparison--probably as a sop to the SFF community's ongoing problem with short dog syndrome.
                  Originally posted by Heresiologist View Post
                  That's marketing. It says, "Buy this book." Reviews, whether positive or negative, insightful or ill-informed, are easily recruited to the task of moving more units.

                  Most of the comparisons seem geared toward associating MM with other popular names in fantasy in a "buy this if you like that" sort of manner, or else with writers who bring intellectual or literary legitimacy to the comparison--probably as a sop to the SFF community's ongoing problem with short dog syndrome.
                  I know what they are doing but that was a particularly silly blurb. If someone said Moorcock is nowhere near as good as James Joyce or Moorcock is nothing like Colin Wilson they would still be comparisons. The ones that say he's like so and so because he does this are saying something, even if the writers are different in other respects. And Spinrad, who I suspect composed the fake blurbs himself, was very a friend of Moorcock as well as being very much on the same page, and gently ribbing him.
                    But whether they are silly or not, saying much or little, parodic or sincere, the blurbs are there to help convince you to buy the book. In printed testimony to blurbs living on the "no bad press" dictum, I'm sure I've even seen The Iron Dream blurbed for getting banned in Germany. So, add "THEY don't want you to see this" to the "if you liked..." and "this is just as good as..." blurb principles.

                    Personally, if it's a genre book, I generally appreciate blurbs from genre authors I like. Nebula awards or nominations have also helped in the past.
