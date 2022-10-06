Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Reading weird of the white wolf and the second kane novel SPOILERS

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • Peacefulpie
    Peacefulpie
    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
    • Sep 2020
    • 50
    #1

    Reading weird of the white wolf and the second kane novel SPOILERS

    I liked elric of melnibone novel. that was good. good book. I was reading weird of the white wolf and i loved the start with the chaos castle and the knight fighting the golem, fantasy gold, and then the meeting with the sorceress that liked shagging the heroes that came through was funny as was the knight's sigma male response. I found it quite funny and liked it good. Reading at the elric part it is good so far, he goes invade the city which was alright i think def interesting. kills cymoril which is a sad moment and shocked me. Then elric comes across some chick at a bar and goes into his moody sad boy mode which is pretty funny (although I don't think it was meant to be) he goes out of the bar and then out of the blue he kisses her "then half before he relaied it he seized her shoulders in his slim pale hands and pressed his colourless lips to her scarlet mouth" I get that it was written in the 60s and sexism was pretty trendy back then but nowadays kissing random people will get you kicked out of most places and rightfully so! After that I kinda got bored with it.

    I started reading a bit of Kane after that, the second book, and in this one our boy kane decides to catapult himself back to mars after he misses his girlfriend. It seems alright so far, I like the blue giants, seems like a short book, blue giants are freindly sometimes in this new one which is cool. I really like the name ARGZOON and the fact they live in caves and the fact they are giants and blue. I think that's just gnarly and good aliens. The first one was fun because of it's setting and its action I think. it is more fun than intellectual but i like the funness of it SO FAR SO GOOD ON THIS KANE BOOK
    Tags: None
    • Likes 3
  • postodave
    postodave
    Citizen of Tanelorn
    • Jul 2011
    • 262
    #2
    Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post
    he goes out of the bar and then out of the blue he kisses her "then half before he relaied it he seized her shoulders in his slim pale hands and pressed his colourless lips to her scarlet mouth" I get that it was written in the 60s and sexism was pretty trendy back then but nowadays kissing random people will get you kicked out of most places and rightfully so!
    To be fair, he also goes around killing random people, which even back in the 60s tended to get you in trouble.
    • Likes 1

    Comment

    • Peacefulpie
      Peacefulpie
      Sailor on the Seas of Fate
      • Sep 2020
      • 50
      #3
      Originally posted by postodave View Post

      To be fair, he also goes around killing random people, which even back in the 60s tended to get you in trouble.
      That's par fpr the course though if you are in a fantasy book
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • Pietro_Mercurios
        Pietro_Mercurios
        Only Slightly Unbalanced
        • Oct 2004
        • 5898
        #4
        Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post

        That's par fpr the course though if you are in a fantasy book
        Indeed. In this case Elric is slightly uncharacteristically grabbing and kissing a strange fantasy woman in a fantasy bar in a sword & sorcery story, after killing the love of his life.

        Elric is a fantasy anti-hero for sure!


        Fantasy noir!
        • Likes 1

        Comment

        • Kymba334
          Kymba334
          Eternal Champion
          • Jun 2011
          • 3196
          #5
          Originally posted by postodave View Post

          To be fair, he also goes around killing random people, which even back in the 60s tended to get you in trouble.
          Maybe so postodave and yet such 'trouble' did seem to be quite the popular pursuit back in that golden decade!🙂 : https://youtu.be/QUZnPVA4Oic

          A bit later... a little pedantic of me perhaps - after a quick dive into my old book collection i found a couple of references to the Good the Bad and the Ugly in the novel A Cure for Cancer and the short story The Tank Trapeze : small yet nice bits of post-modernistic 'mirroring' that do seem to be a key ingredient in the style of classic Jerry Cornelius stories.
          Last edited by Kymba334; 06-11-2022, 07:17 PM.
          Mwana wa simba ni simba

          The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
          • Likes 1

          Comment

          • postodave
            postodave
            Citizen of Tanelorn
            • Jul 2011
            • 262
            #6
            The Sword and sorcery genre is very sexist. In Conan the women are very much objects. Even Jirel of Joiry, which was written by a woman, ends a story with her realising that really she loved the guy who had forced himself on her. Fritz Leiber has some very dodgy S and M. And rape is part of Melnibonean culture (there's a pasage somewhere where Melnibonean princes walk the streets and take any woman they come across) but Moorcock was not approving of that. And Elric is mostly not into that. So I think he is living in a very macho, sexist kind of reality and acts accordingly. His heroism comes when he acts against the world he is in, when he is unexpectedly kind or noble.
            • Likes 2

            Comment

            • Heresiologist
              Heresiologist
              Mothra Worshipper
              • Jan 2012
              • 1058
              #7
              Originally posted by postodave View Post

              To be fair, he also goes around killing random people, which even back in the 60s tended to get you in trouble.
              Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post

              That's par fpr the course though if you are in a fantasy book
              We seem to be approaching a consensus that for some earlier periods of the genre, kissing random people was par for the course if you are in a fantasy book.
              • Likes 1

              Comment

              • Peacefulpie
                Peacefulpie
                Sailor on the Seas of Fate
                • Sep 2020
                • 50
                #8
                Originally posted by Heresiologist View Post


                We seem to be approaching a consensus that for some earlier periods of the genre, kissing random people was par for the course if you are in a fantasy book.
                In the 60s murder was very much frowned upon so it's easy to ignore but there was very much a sexist current of attitudes in the 60s so when a character is sexist it is more ambiguous whether the authour is supportive of the character or not.
                • Likes 1

                Comment

                • postodave
                  postodave
                  Citizen of Tanelorn
                  • Jul 2011
                  • 262
                  #9
                  Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post

                  In the 60s murder was very much frowned upon so it's easy to ignore but there was very much a sexist current of attitudes in the 60s so when a character is sexist it is more ambiguous whether the authour is supportive of the character or not.
                  Well, a lot of the murder is meant to symbolise destructive sexual activity. Moorcock has edited the story quite substantially since it was written, he certainly currently opposes sexism, and he has never seen fit to remove this passage so I would suggest the ballance of probability is that there is no approval.

                  On the other matter you raised, whether Elric's self pitying over dramatised introduction was deliberately funny, it may have been. Moorcock parodies it in The Stone Thing. I think he saw the humour in it later, if he didn't at the time. And I suspect he did see it as ridiculous even when he was writing it.
                  • Likes 2

                  Comment

                  • Peacefulpie
                    Peacefulpie
                    Sailor on the Seas of Fate
                    • Sep 2020
                    • 50
                    #10
                    [QUOTE=postodave;n432874]

                    Well, a lot of the murder is meant to symbolise destructive sexual activity.

                    Is it? I didn't pick up on that.

                    And yeah I wasn't sure if I was meant to find it funny or not.

                    Comment

                    • Heresiologist
                      Heresiologist
                      Mothra Worshipper
                      • Jan 2012
                      • 1058
                      #11
                      Originally posted by Peacefulpie View Post
                      In the 60s murder was very much frowned upon so it's easy to ignore but there was very much a sexist current of attitudes in the 60s so when a character is sexist it is more ambiguous whether the authour is supportive of the character or not.
                      A good point on the ambiguity that arises from sexist attitudes of the 60s. I'm not so sure about the murder bit, though. While it can serve all sorts of metaphorical and symbolic purposes it can also just normalize violence. Not for everybody, mind you, but I've met people who I'd say tended to enjoy the violence in sword and sorcery stories partly because it reflected and reinforced their aggressive attitudes and the fights they enjoyed getting into.

                      I also have a hazy memory of an MM anecdote from (I think) the late 60s or early 70s where he's on a panel at some convention and there's some sort of discussion about the merits of modern literature versus sword and sorcery fantasy and somebody (I want to say Lin Carter of all people, but that can't be right... can it?) says something along the lines of: "Where else can you slit a person's throat and get away with it?" and MM says something like, "The marines are hiring." It kind of shows a very creepy undercurrent to all the fictional murdering.

                      But back to Elric, the 60s, casual sexism and the consequences, or lack of them, for kissing random people. First, though, a public service announcement to make clear that I support the consent culture that has built up over the last decade or so.

                      Anyway, since I very conveniently just re-bought The Stealer of Souls which has the story you quoted, I reread the first few pages. Saying that "Elric comes across some chick in a bar" seems backwards to me. He's drinking alone in a tavern and Shaarilla comes in and rests "her lithe body against him." A little later she says, "I ask you no favours - but bring you myself and a proposition." Still later he tells her to leave him and she refuses and instead says, "Come with me." Whereupon she takes him by the hand and leads him to "the sea-lashed quayside" where he manages to quell "the urge." Following which they talk a bunch about an eldritch tome, which turns out to be the kind of talk that finally gets Elric to kiss the girl.

                      Now, apologies if The Weird of the White Wolf has a radically rewritten version of the story that, among other things, keeps them in the bar, but they're obviously not in a place that Elric could get kicked out of. And, given the sequence of events, who would see any reason to kick him out? Even if they stayed in the tavern, what does the bartender see? A guy drinking alone, a girl comes in and doesn't just sit with him, but presses against him, they talk for a while, she takes his hand, they talk more, he kisses her and she does not object.
                      Last edited by Heresiologist; 06-16-2022, 12:19 AM.
                      • Likes 1

                      Comment

                      • postodave
                        postodave
                        Citizen of Tanelorn
                        • Jul 2011
                        • 262
                        #12
                        [QUOTE=Peacefulpie;n432880]
                        Originally posted by postodave View Post

                        Well, a lot of the murder is meant to symbolise destructive sexual activity.

                        Is it? I didn't pick up on that.

                        And yeah I wasn't sure if I was meant to find it funny or not.
                        Moorcock is using a lot of Freudian symbolism. Stormbringer is a phallic symbol, but also a symbol for the id, Elric is often controlled by the sword and often harms people which he later regrets. There's an piece of writing somewhere where he explains some of the Freudian stuff. I think it's called 'The Secret Life of Elric of Melnibone'.
                        • Likes 1

                        Comment

                        • postodave
                          postodave
                          Citizen of Tanelorn
                          • Jul 2011
                          • 262
                          #13
                          Here's a recent (2015) quote from Moorcock, explaining this:
                          “The whole point of Elric’s soul-eating sword, Stormbringer, was addiction: to sex, to violence, to big, black, phallic swords, to drugs, to escape. That’s why it went down so well in the rock’n’roll world.”
                          • Likes 1

                          Comment

                          • Heresiologist
                            Heresiologist
                            Mothra Worshipper
                            • Jan 2012
                            • 1058
                            #14
                            Yeah, you know it. There's also (well, if I remember it right) an MM anecdote that Thomas Disch told him S&S/Fantasy stories needed phallic symbols, the bigger the better. I also seem to remember a 1970s era interview with MM (and M. John Harrison) where he was pretty open about the limits of the genre vis a vis characterization and how it was also affected by its market, which was overwhelmingly considered to be teenage boys.

                            All of which is good background to what's going on. I'd also point out that I think if MM wrote Shaarilla and Elric's meeting in a way acceptable to today's standards, it's most likely many of the audience of yesteryear would have called her a "fallen woman" or used the "ess word" label or something of the sort. There was a whole, weird, "good girls don't say yes" thing going on back then (and well into the following decades).
                            Last edited by Heresiologist; 06-16-2022, 03:28 PM.
                            • Likes 1

                            Comment

                            • Kymba334
                              Kymba334
                              Eternal Champion
                              • Jun 2011
                              • 3196
                              #15
                              Originally posted by Heresiologist View Post
                              There's also (well, if I remember it right) an MM anecdote that Thomas Disch told him S&S/Fantasy stories needed phallic symbols, the bigger the better.
                              Of course Tom Disch would say that!🙂...Ah, it's long overdue that i tracked down a copy of his book of critical essays that goes by the title of The Dreams our Stuff is Made of.
                              Mwana wa simba ni simba

                              The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X