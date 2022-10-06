Reading weird of the white wolf and the second kane novel SPOILERS

I liked elric of melnibone novel. that was good. good book. I was reading weird of the white wolf and i loved the start with the chaos castle and the knight fighting the golem, fantasy gold, and then the meeting with the sorceress that liked shagging the heroes that came through was funny as was the knight's sigma male response. I found it quite funny and liked it good. Reading at the elric part it is good so far, he goes invade the city which was alright i think def interesting. kills cymoril which is a sad moment and shocked me. Then elric comes across some chick at a bar and goes into his moody sad boy mode which is pretty funny (although I don't think it was meant to be) he goes out of the bar and then out of the blue he kisses her "then half before he relaied it he seized her shoulders in his slim pale hands and pressed his colourless lips to her scarlet mouth" I get that it was written in the 60s and sexism was pretty trendy back then but nowadays kissing random people will get you kicked out of most places and rightfully so! After that I kinda got bored with it.
I started reading a bit of Kane after that, the second book, and in this one our boy kane decides to catapult himself back to mars after he misses his girlfriend. It seems alright so far, I like the blue giants, seems like a short book, blue giants are freindly sometimes in this new one which is cool. I really like the name ARGZOON and the fact they live in caves and the fact they are giants and blue. I think that's just gnarly and good aliens. The first one was fun because of it's setting and its action I think. it is more fun than intellectual but i like the funness of it SO FAR SO GOOD ON THIS KANE BOOK
