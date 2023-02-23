Putting a word in here for, Ray Nelson (1931-2022), died on the 30th of November 2022. Apparently he wrote the story, Eight O'Clock in the Morning (1963), which one of my favourite directors, John Carpenter used as the basis for one of my all time favourite SF films, They Live (1988). Starring World Wrestling Federation star, Roddy Piper, The movie is a sneaky piece of two fisted social commentary (funny and scary by turns), that I've had to re-think my attitude to a few times over the years. Those reality altering sun-glasses take on a sinister new meaning 25 years later, see, "Black Mirror" Men Against Fire, the modern internet and most social media these days in general, for a multitude of reasons why.
However, there are other reasons for respectfully doffing my propeller beanie to Ray. From his obit, over on, Locus Online:
Now, there's a sideline of Mike's I was not previously aware of. ;>D
Ray Nelson (1931-2022)
Radell Faraday Nelson was born October 31, 1931 in Schenectady, New York. He became involved in fandom as a teenager in Cadillac MI. He claimed to have invented the propellor beanie in 1947, and popularized the headgear as a symbol of science fiction in his cartoons. Nelson attended the University of Chicago and then spent four years studying in Paris, where he met many literary luminaries of the time, including Sartre, de Beauvoir, and Beat writers, Burroughs and Ginsberg among them. While living in Paris, he assisted Michael Moorcock in smuggling banned Henry Miller books out of France. Nelson was married four times, to Lisa Mulligan, Perdita Lilly, Kirsten Enge, and Helene Knox; the latter survives him, along with a son from his marriage to Enge.
