Levar Burton Says Read Banned Books

It's a bit past the US's "National Banned Book Week," but since it's so quiet around here (and I like the shirt), might as well make a post.
LeVar Burton & MoveOn Drop “Read Banned Books” Exclusive Shirt for National Banned Book Week.
And here's the Read Banned Books t-shirt. Too bad there isn't a special Geordi La Forge version.
LeVar Burton & MoveOn Drop “Read Banned Books” Exclusive Shirt for National Banned Book Week.
And here's the Read Banned Books t-shirt. Too bad there isn't a special Geordi La Forge version.