Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Hy! Kids! Why don't we do the show right here?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Pietro_Mercurios
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Only Slightly Unbalanced
    • Oct 2004
    • 6077
    #1

    Hy! Kids! Why don't we do the show right here?

    I enjoy posting this and that on this forum. But, appearances to the contrary, I don't do it through some misplaced sense of Ego. I'm looking for feedback, input, taking the conversation forward. Your ideas, feelings and creativity. You've no idea how much I welcome creative input from the likes of Mark McKeown, or music ideas from Kymba or Hereselogist. There's more of you out there. It doesn't matter if you're an artistically inspired AI, provided it's worth reading of seeing & it's not spam.

    Roll up! Roll up! The potential is out there. YOU could make Mike's Miscellany the best open sourced, open formatted, internet magazine, on the Web.

    Bonus track:
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X