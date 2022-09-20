Announcement

Furnishing One Young Life with some Early Moorcock

  Heresiologist
    Heresiologist
    Jan 2012
    Furnishing One Young Life with some Early Moorcock

    Having found and bought a copy of the same version of The Stealer of Souls that was the first Moorcock book I read, I was able to convince my 12 year old daughter that The Dreaming City should be the next bedtime story read to her. It took a few sessions to complete, but the verdict was "cool".

    Beyond that she was really thrown by the villainy of the Melniboneans and Elric's less than heroic actions. Elric's love for his cousin also got a lot of attention--I even overheard her telling a friend about it. There was also much speculation that Yyrkoon must also want his sister. She liked Tanglebones a lot and was disappointed at his demise.

    Unfortunately, the word "slay" is, for her and her friends, a very positive word that might as well mean awesome and cool. So, when Elric lamented slaying Cymoril, the kid couldn't help bursting out laughing.

    Nevertheless, the reading was enough of a success that we later read While the Gods Laugh.

    For my part, perhaps the greatest success from the readings was that I could call the Targaryens from House of the Dragon the Targariboneans and she got (and appreciated!) the joke.
