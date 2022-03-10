Internet Archive: Authors versus Publishers

Is Mike aware of this? https://www.techdirt.com/2022/10/03/...-on-libraries/
Some major publishers have launched a law suit against the Internet Archive on the grounds that it loans ebooks out. And some authors, which include some people I very much respect, such as Neil Gaiman, Cory Doctorow, Naomi Klein, Lawrence Lessig, and the like, have published a letter calling those publishers out for going overboard in this and on simultaneous attacks on libraries and ebook borrowing.
It's worth a read.
Some major publishers have launched a law suit against the Internet Archive on the grounds that it loans ebooks out. And some authors, which include some people I very much respect, such as Neil Gaiman, Cory Doctorow, Naomi Klein, Lawrence Lessig, and the like, have published a letter calling those publishers out for going overboard in this and on simultaneous attacks on libraries and ebook borrowing.
It's worth a read.