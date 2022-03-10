Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Internet Archive: Authors versus Publishers

  In_Loos_Ptokai
    In_Loos_Ptokai
    Apr 2007
    Internet Archive: Authors versus Publishers

    Is Mike aware of this? https://www.techdirt.com/2022/10/03/...-on-libraries/

    Some major publishers have launched a law suit against the Internet Archive on the grounds that it loans ebooks out. And some authors, which include some people I very much respect, such as Neil Gaiman, Cory Doctorow, Naomi Klein, Lawrence Lessig, and the like, have published a letter calling those publishers out for going overboard in this and on simultaneous attacks on libraries and ebook borrowing.

    It's worth a read.
