What TV are you watching now? (2022)

Been watching historian Simon Sharma's new series on BBC2,
Simon Sharma's History of Now
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0d5wbqj
A very personal view of recent history expressed through art and politics. Very salutary lessons on our present state of affairs and compulsive viewing. Try and see it, if you get the chance.
