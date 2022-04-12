Announcement

What TV are you watching now? (2022)

  Pietro_Mercurios
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Only Slightly Unbalanced
    Oct 2004
    • 5975
    #1

    What TV are you watching now? (2022)

    Been watching historian Simon Sharma's new series on BBC2,

    Simon Sharma's History of Now

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0d5wbqj

    A very personal view of recent history expressed through art and politics. Very salutary lessons on our present state of affairs and compulsive viewing. Try and see it, if you get the chance.
