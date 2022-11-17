Announcement

King Crimson box set In the Court of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50

    King Crimson box set In the Court of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50

    Man, sometimes, I really wish I was a millionaire.

    KCXP5011_coverHR%20reduced.jpg

    king crimson, film, rock documentary, dvd, blu-ray, classic rock movie (schizoidshop.com)

    Includes full King Crimson film, an early edited version of the film, live and studio performances from the 50th anniversary tour, plus a plethora of additional footage.
    8 discs packaged in 4 miniature gatefold sleeves, with a 48-page booklet housed in a rigid outer case. Booklet includes notes from film director, Toby Amies, David Singleton and Robert Fripp.

    Also includes the music from the original soundtrack and more, over 4 CDs, many tracks previously unreleased and/or new to


    I have all King Crimson albums and a few box sets, but these all have been acquired from their website in digital format.
