Been to Any Good Live Gigs, Recently?

  Pietro_Mercurios
    Pietro_Mercurios
    Only Slightly Unbalanced
    Oct 2004
    • 5952
    #1

    Been to Any Good Live Gigs, Recently?

    Last night, as a treat from kids, I was to taken to see, one of the great Dutch prog. bands of the Seventies, Focus.


    Focus_221022.jpg

    Thijs van Leer, is still up front, playing flute, keyboards, melodica and yodelling. Pierre van der Linden, is still banging away on the drums like a maniac! With Menno Gootjes on lead guitar and Udo Pannekeet playing a mean six string bass guitar. The gig had been put off two or three times over the last couple of years because of covid and apparently they've got a multi-gig tour coming up, starting in the UK. So, this seems to have been a bit of a home turf, warm-up gig, They were amazingly tight and seemed on top form, playing for over two hours.

    If you get the chance go and see them. Hocus Pocus, is still a head banging jazz-rock fusion classic, from the early Seventies.
