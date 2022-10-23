Been to Any Good Live Gigs, Recently?

Last night, as a treat from kids, I was to taken to see, one of the great Dutch prog. bands of the Seventies, Focus.
Focus_221022.jpg
Thijs van Leer, is still up front, playing flute, keyboards, melodica and yodelling. Pierre van der Linden, is still banging away on the drums like a maniac! With Menno Gootjes on lead guitar and Udo Pannekeet playing a mean six string bass guitar. The gig had been put off two or three times over the last couple of years because of covid and apparently they've got a multi-gig tour coming up, starting in the UK. So, this seems to have been a bit of a home turf, warm-up gig, They were amazingly tight and seemed on top form, playing for over two hours.
If you get the chance go and see them. Hocus Pocus, is still a head banging jazz-rock fusion classic, from the early Seventies.
