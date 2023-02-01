Why Tri-Luma cream used for dark spots and melasma?

Do you have any unappealing black patches on your face? Perhaps it is melasma. Melasma is a prevalent skin disorder that primarily affects females. Anyone can have it; however, Hispanics and Asians with light brown complexion appear to have a higher prevalence than others. Many people conceal their dark brown spots with cosmetics since they are not aware that there is an FDA-approved drug to do so. The hormonal changes that take place when a woman starts taking birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy are thought to be the cause of melasma, according to experts. It is frequently referred to as the "mask of pregnancy" because it can also happen during the second or third trimester of pregnancy.
By lowering the synthesis of melasma, tri luma cream assists in whitening these dark areas (natural skin pigment). The tri-luma cream contains the active chemicals fluocinolone, hydroquinone, and tretinoin. It produces a smoother-looking complexion and a lighter skin tone.
