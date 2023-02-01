Announcement

What should you do if you have a viral infection?

  • dairyjonh
    dairyjonh
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Feb 2023
    • 1
    #1

    What should you do if you have a viral infection?


    The treatment of a virus infection is more difficult because viruses live inside the cells of the body. Most medicines are "protected" or "immunized" against them. A patient suffering from such an infection should remember a few basic things:


    1. Take adequate rest

    2. Keep yourself well hydrated

    3. Eat light food

    4. Wash your hands regularly to avoid infection spreading to others

    Unlike bacterial infections, which can be treated with medications/antibiotics, viral infections must be treated with either vaccinations or the Paxzen drug. Paxzen medicines are typically the least expensive way to prevent virus-led infections. It is also one of the most effective methods of fighting such infections. Vaccines are available for polio, mumps, rubella, and measles, among other diseases. It is important to note that vaccination has played a significant and instrumental role in the eradication of diseases such as smallpox and the reduction of many other viral diseases to an extremely rare status. This medicine is readily available at Woodstock Family Medicine.
