Best Photo Converter and maker app

Photo Converter is an image/photo converter that allows you to transform photos or images to other extensions: you can convert into JPG, JPEG, PDF, GIF, PNG, BMP And WEBP.
Image Converter Features :-
- Save the converted image directly to the gallery.
- Easy to share, converted images for all formats like .jpg .pdf .png .jpeg .bmp .gif and .webp
- Easy to choose image output format type
- Edit output image file name
- Convert image without losing its quality and resolution
- You can share directly from the view images in converted images and from the converted gallery as well.
- Manage all converted images directly from the gallery, you can later share or delete converted images.