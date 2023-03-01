Some time last year I decided to try creating Elric in Monster Hunter World, after becoming interested in the character via Razorfist.
It is ironic however since the game features a crossover with The Witcher
(Elric meeting his cheap imitation)
I think I have a good look for Elric nailed down. (Utilizing the Armor available from the Final Fantasy 14 crossover event)
Left is the Dante Devil Sword from the Devil May Cry crossover event, right is the Witcher's Sword from the aforementioned crossover above
However there is one last piece I think I need (aside from the ears, but those will come later.), and that is the game's auto messages, during combat when you perform certain actions, the game has set auto messages that play out, such as placing a trap or mounting a monster etc. I really would like these to reflect Elric proper as to the things he'd say. I already have one message at least
I'd like to ask for some assistance in filling out the other messages, from anyone really.
For additional context, a Dung pod is used to drive away another monster that has entered into combat with you while you're already fighting another monster. And the Boosters (Health Cleanser, Affinity) are all gases that Restore health, clear status ailments, and increase damage respectively, and a Slinger is an arm mounted crossbow, but it doesn't fire bolts, is uses Pods, and other odds and ends such a rocks as "ammo"
Toppling is when a monster is knocked down for a short period where it is open to attack. Wounding a monster is making part of it's hide softer so that part takes more damage.
Any assistance is welcome and thank you all for your time if you read all of this.
Edit: forgot also there's a guild card system So a greeting message for it would also be welcome.
guildcard.png
It is ironic however since the game features a crossover with The Witcher
(Elric meeting his cheap imitation)
I think I have a good look for Elric nailed down. (Utilizing the Armor available from the Final Fantasy 14 crossover event)
Left is the Dante Devil Sword from the Devil May Cry crossover event, right is the Witcher's Sword from the aforementioned crossover above
However there is one last piece I think I need (aside from the ears, but those will come later.), and that is the game's auto messages, during combat when you perform certain actions, the game has set auto messages that play out, such as placing a trap or mounting a monster etc. I really would like these to reflect Elric proper as to the things he'd say. I already have one message at least
I'd like to ask for some assistance in filling out the other messages, from anyone really.
For additional context, a Dung pod is used to drive away another monster that has entered into combat with you while you're already fighting another monster. And the Boosters (Health Cleanser, Affinity) are all gases that Restore health, clear status ailments, and increase damage respectively, and a Slinger is an arm mounted crossbow, but it doesn't fire bolts, is uses Pods, and other odds and ends such a rocks as "ammo"
Toppling is when a monster is knocked down for a short period where it is open to attack. Wounding a monster is making part of it's hide softer so that part takes more damage.
Any assistance is welcome and thank you all for your time if you read all of this.
Edit: forgot also there's a guild card system So a greeting message for it would also be welcome.
guildcard.png