Merclaw and other Beasts spirits in table-top RPG

I am digging out ancient tabletop RPG characters.
I must adapt them to new rules and systems.
I have a character who is a priest of Merclaw. I am wondering about her alignement, what she does gives to her priests/shamans, what she is asking from them.
I would say she is chaotic neutral. she would be a spirit of nature and felines. Her priests/shamans must not kill or harm seriously a feline except in self defense. They are more druids than priests. And as she is not a full goddess, they don't accede to high spells and powers.
Every priest/shaman can befriend felines and communicate with them.
When more powerful or better blessed with the goddess, they can use stealth and balance as a feline, then they can invoque claws and climb or fight with them and, last they can change to a feline of human size.
Any other idea?
I must adapt them to new rules and systems.
I have a character who is a priest of Merclaw. I am wondering about her alignement, what she does gives to her priests/shamans, what she is asking from them.
I would say she is chaotic neutral. she would be a spirit of nature and felines. Her priests/shamans must not kill or harm seriously a feline except in self defense. They are more druids than priests. And as she is not a full goddess, they don't accede to high spells and powers.
Every priest/shaman can befriend felines and communicate with them.
When more powerful or better blessed with the goddess, they can use stealth and balance as a feline, then they can invoque claws and climb or fight with them and, last they can change to a feline of human size.
Any other idea?