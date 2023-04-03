Announcement

Merclaw and other Beasts spirits in table-top RPG

  • Morgan Kane
    Morgan Kane
    Lost in the multiverse
    • Jun 2006
    • 1430
    #1

    Merclaw and other Beasts spirits in table-top RPG

    I am digging out ancient tabletop RPG characters.

    I must adapt them to new rules and systems.

    I have a character who is a priest of Merclaw. I am wondering about her alignement, what she does gives to her priests/shamans, what she is asking from them.

    I would say she is chaotic neutral. she would be a spirit of nature and felines. Her priests/shamans must not kill or harm seriously a feline except in self defense. They are more druids than priests. And as she is not a full goddess, they don't accede to high spells and powers.

    Every priest/shaman can befriend felines and communicate with them.

    When more powerful or better blessed with the goddess, they can use stealth and balance as a feline, then they can invoque claws and climb or fight with them and, last they can change to a feline of human size.

    Any other idea?

