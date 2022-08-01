A Completely Inane Question RE: Moorcock and Video Games

Was talking with a friend and joking about how Creative Director Yoko Taro (of Drakengard 1 & 3, NieR-NieR:Automata, among others fame) would be a good choice to make an Elric game because there's a really powerful throughline in his games of people trying to remain people in spite of living in a violent, decaying world. Further discussion between us brought up that there are a lot of characters in his games who are, if not albinos, are at least incredibly pale and white-haired, get themselves good and cursed, do magic, and generally do other kinds of Elric-y things.
So, with that context:
Does Michael Moorcock play video games? I realize the medium might not be of interest to him as he's got a lot of other stuff he's doing, but still, we wondered mightily if he'd played any of the games mentioned above and, if so, if he'd ever shared any opinions about them.
I realize it's extremely unlikely because I feel like even a more casual fan like me would have heard if this was the case, but also, given the similarities of theme and aesthetic, maybe he'd given some of them a go at some point.
I apologize to the more regular forumgoers if this is a disruptive sort of question. Just thought if anyone knew, it'd be the folks around here.
Many thanks!
