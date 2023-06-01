List of Eternal Warrior comics

Comrades, my name is Igor. I am the only Moorcock fan in Moldova.
The other day I came up with a great idea - to translate the maestro's comics into my own language, making Michael's work more accessible to my friends. I don't know English very well, so it's hard to find information. Can any of you help me put together a chronology (with titles) of all the comics in the Warrior series so I can have a translation sequence?
I really need help.
The other day I came up with a great idea - to translate the maestro's comics into my own language, making Michael's work more accessible to my friends. I don't know English very well, so it's hard to find information. Can any of you help me put together a chronology (with titles) of all the comics in the Warrior series so I can have a translation sequence?
I really need help.