Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
List of Eternal Warrior comics

  • ne_vnyatno
    ne_vnyatno
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Jun 2023
    • 1
    #1

    Comrades, my name is Igor. I am the only Moorcock fan in Moldova.

    The other day I came up with a great idea - to translate the maestro's comics into my own language, making Michael's work more accessible to my friends. I don't know English very well, so it's hard to find information. Can any of you help me put together a chronology (with titles) of all the comics in the Warrior series so I can have a translation sequence?

    I really need help.
    Tags: Corum, Hawkmoon, издания, Комиксы, Элрик
