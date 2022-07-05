Announcement

  • benhaberfield
    • Jul 2022
    Eternal Champion test print giveaway

    Hello.
    So I have recently been working with the printer Gorden Burns, (the brother of the great Sci fi illustrator Jim burns) to produce Giclée prints of Bobs book cover artworks he did for M Moorcock, B Aldiss, C Wilson, R Silverberg and others to sell on his website.
    The prints will be printed at the original size that Bob painted them, which is between A2 and A3 depending on the piece. I will be releasing new covers at different intervals to keep the shop interesting. So I have an A4 test print of the Eternal Champion to give away.

    To enter simply

    sign up to Bobs mailing list
    Bob Haberfield's Mailing List-the 1 And Only Easy Form
    https://bobhaberfield.com/bob-haberfields-mailing-list/
    Bob Haberfield's mailing list, subscribe for updates on upcoming projects and the release date of the upcoming books

    to get updates on upcoming events

    if your on instagram follow his page bobhaberfield.art
    Where I regularly post artwork from his entire collection

    and lastly most importantly send an email with you name to [email protected]

    the winner will be picked at random on the 24th June 2023.
    good luck
    Ben​
