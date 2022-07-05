Eternal Champion test print giveaway

Hello.
So I have recently been working with the printer Gorden Burns, (the brother of the great Sci fi illustrator Jim burns) to produce Giclée prints of Bobs book cover artworks he did for M Moorcock, B Aldiss, C Wilson, R Silverberg and others to sell on his website.
The prints will be printed at the original size that Bob painted them, which is between A2 and A3 depending on the piece. I will be releasing new covers at different intervals to keep the shop interesting. So I have an A4 test print of the Eternal Champion to give away.
To enter simply
sign up to Bobs mailing list
to get updates on upcoming events
if your on instagram follow his page bobhaberfield.art
Where I regularly post artwork from his entire collection
and lastly most importantly send an email with you name to [email protected]
the winner will be picked at random on the 24th June 2023.
good luck
Ben
