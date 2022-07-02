Bob Haberfield's upcoming books about his art and life

Hello.
For those of you who don't know, Bob Haberfield, my Father Died last year. He was much loved by many Moorcocks fans for the mayflower edition book covers he did for Moorcock books and other authors. I just want to let those of you who would be interested to know, that work has started on 2 books about his life and art. There is very little information out there about my Dad and his life's work. non of the artwork that he did for himself has ever been shown to the public. So I hope that this will be of interest. The first book will contain images that he personally selected from his life's works of over 2000 images. The second book will contain his commercial art, his book covers, record covers and illustrations. The books will be presented together in a slipcase possibly with a few posters included but that hasn't been confirmed yet. I'm working with John Davey from Jayde design, who recently published the Book, James Cawthorn: The Man and his Art and John Collick. It's a slow process especially as we are doing 2 books together, so a release date is a long way off yet. But if your interested in being kept informed you can join the mailing list on the website that I have set up. which is www.bobhaberfield.com, there are other projects in the pipeline that you can find out about on the website
thanks for listening and I hope you will enjoy my fathers legacy.
Kind regards
Ben Haberfield
Kind regards
Ben Haberfield