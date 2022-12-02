Tony Hill of High Tide and The Misunderstood

I am sad to report that the legendary guitarist Tony Hill died yesterday. He was one of the most underrated musicians of his era.
For those who do not know High Tide or The Misunderstood, High Tide predated Hawkwind (and provided a backline for their first gig) but were a far stranger and more accomplished beast altogether. Also, notable their violinist Simon House later migrated to The Hawks. Their cellist/bassist Pete Pavli also provided the music for The Entropy Tango and various other excursion from The Deep Fix. The Misunderstood were a seminal American psychedelic band who were beloved of John Peel. Tony Hill was axeman for both of these crucial acts.
It is also noteworthy that High Tide appear in a fictionalised form throughout Mike's novel The King of the City.
As a band of their era, High Tide suffered music press disdain, poverty, breakdowns and massive hallucinogen usage, and were dropped by the label after two albums. A third was recorded at Arthur Brown's Jabberwocky Studio in Puddletown, Dorset, but not released until many decades later. High Tide reappeared in various forms over the years, latterly as Tony Hill's High Tide who played sporadically around north London under the umbrella of Ade Shaw's Woronzow Records and Nick Saloman, aka The Bevis Frond.
See you, space cowboy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHIQkfp0s68
Info source: Nick Saloman via Ade Shaw.
