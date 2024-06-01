Glasgow Worldcon

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • user 666
    user 666
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Jun 2024
    • 1
    #1

    Glasgow Worldcon

    Does anyone know if Michael is planning to attend the Glasgow Worldcon later this year?
    Tags: None
      👍 1
    Previous template Next
    Working...