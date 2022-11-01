Announcement

Gollancz Steel Tsar

  • yonchi777
    yonchi777
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Nov 2022
    • 1
    #1

    Question: Gollancz Steel Tsar

    I found an old post on the Gollancz site that mentioned their version of the Steel Tsar includes for the first time 100% of the novel's text. Is that correct, and if so, what was missing from previous printings?
