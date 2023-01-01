Announcement

  SamPorterBridges
    SamPorterBridges
    Moonbeam Traveller
    Jan 2023
    • 1
    #1

    Well wishes, a question and request for an autograph, please.

    Dear Mr. Moorcock, I hope this day finds you well. Your work has enthralled and inspired me for a very long time. Especially the concept of the end of time as a place, rather than a point in time.

    I've been waiting 23 years to ask this question. When Elric was searching for the answer to whether there was an absolute God and found the tome that may have held the answer, that turned to dust in his hands, what information was contained within the book that Elric found? Was there an absolute God?

    I would be very grateful to receive your autograph, if it isn't too much of a bother.

    Best regards,

    The Jholl
