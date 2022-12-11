November 7th NEW YORKER

In an article in the current issue of the New Yorker magazine, entitled "The Never-ending Story" Stephanie Burt mentions Mike in several paragraphs:
The term “multiverse” seems to have assumed its modern meaning in the sixties. (William James used it much earlier, but in a different way.) The hero of “The Sundered Worlds,” by the British fantasy novelist and editor Michael Moorcock, describes “the theory of the ‘multi-verse,’ the multi-dimensional universe containing dozens of different universes.” He hopes to move between them with something called the Shifter. This multiverse serves to expand the scope and the stakes of a space opera; Moorcock later used the concept as a metaphysical device and a way to unify his novels. Many of his books feature some version of an “Eternal Champion” who is doomed to take on world-saving quests. On occasion, these Champions cross universe boundaries, hang out together, and work toward a common goal.
Moorcock’s multiverse of Eternal Champions echoes Joseph Campbell’s “hero with a thousand faces”—a culture-bearer, like Aeneas or Luke Skywalker, whose journey reshapes his society. But Moorcock’s most famous Champion, Elric of Melniboné, created in 1961, feels like a sendup of Campbell’s macho archetype. Elric, a pale, last-of-his-line aristocrat whose true love is his cousin, is weakened and hollowed out by his epochal role; he chooses heroism only reluctantly, and instead allows his murderous sword to guide him. Nor does he take the multiverse very seriously. “Certain ancient sorcerers of Melniboné proposed that an infinite number of worlds coexist with our own,” he muses. “Indeed, my dreams, of late, have hinted as much! . . . But I cannot afford to believe such things.” As in “The Garden of Forking Paths,” multiversal thinking can result in jadedness or even cynicism. The more you see what all heroic journeys share, the less you care about each one.
