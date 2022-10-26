Flash Sale on Modem Times 2.0

PM Press is offering Modem Times 2.0, Mike's contribution to their Outspoken Authors series, at a 55% discount for one day (Thursday October 27th) only...
Modem Times 2.0 (pmpress.org)
FLASH Sale Modem Times Moorcock.jpg
PM’s Outspoken Authors series, where writers showcase their most provocative and politically challenging stories are 55% off today only— use the coupon code Discover at www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors.
Outspoken Authors books, designed to fit your pocket and stretch your mind, are edited by award-winning SF author Terry Bisson (Fire on the Mountain, The Left Left Behind), and include in-depth interviews, short stories and novella, essays, bios, and bibliographies.
Coupon Code: Discover
www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors
Modem Times 2.0 (pmpress.org)
FLASH Sale Modem Times Moorcock.jpg
PM’s Outspoken Authors series, where writers showcase their most provocative and politically challenging stories are 55% off today only— use the coupon code Discover at www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors.
Outspoken Authors books, designed to fit your pocket and stretch your mind, are edited by award-winning SF author Terry Bisson (Fire on the Mountain, The Left Left Behind), and include in-depth interviews, short stories and novella, essays, bios, and bibliographies.
Coupon Code: Discover
www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors