Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Flash Sale on Modem Times 2.0

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Allan Kausch
    Allan Kausch
    A New Voice for the Eye
    • Mar 2021
    • 71
    #1

    Flash Sale on Modem Times 2.0

    PM Press is offering Modem Times 2.0, Mike's contribution to their Outspoken Authors series, at a 55% discount for one day (Thursday October 27th) only...

    Modem Times 2.0 (pmpress.org)

    FLASH Sale Modem Times Moorcock.jpg

    PM’s Outspoken Authors series, where writers showcase their most provocative and politically challenging stories are 55% off today only— use the coupon code Discover at www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors.

    Outspoken Authors books, designed to fit your pocket and stretch your mind, are edited by award-winning SF author Terry Bisson (Fire on the Mountain, The Left Left Behind), and include in-depth interviews, short stories and novella, essays, bios, and bibliographies.

    Coupon Code: Discover
    www.pmpress.org/outspokenauthors
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X