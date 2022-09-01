Announcement

  • J.D. Clark II
    J.D. Clark II
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Sep 2022
    • 1
    #1

    Homage is what I was going for, with your permission.

    Mr. Moorcock,

    I am recently getting back together with an old friend and his 20+ yrs long standing Dungeons and Dragons group to play together via Skype. All of my friends growing up read a great deal of your work. My character is from the Runestaff series/ Hawkmoon's world. I was wondering if you would be ok with me fleshing out some the parts of what was left of the US. I may even do a module for our personal use. I know I could do this without your permission. But I would rather do it with your knowledge and if you wish to see any the work it is yours to view. I made my character a descendant of both the Greystoke lineage from E.R. Burroughs and the Walker (The Phantom) family along with others mixed in of course. He is from Kaintuck in the Free Territory. I learned to read at the age of three through Lee Falk's The Phantom Sunday comics and Tarzan comic books. I discovered your books around 14 yrs. of age. May I have your permission to do homage to your work? If you want to see any of the minor things I have written to flesh some of the Kaintuck society out. You may contact me through the email that I have on file. If you respond thank you. If you do not thanks to the administrators of this site for allowing me to join and post.
