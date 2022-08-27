Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Who is Michael Moorcock's current agent?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Reinart der Fuchs
    Reinart der Fuchs
    Mr. The Fox
    • May 2006
    • 4714
    #1

    Who is Michael Moorcock's current agent?

    USA: Howard Morhaim

    France: Hoffman

    If you can provide more detailed contact information, please reply to this thread. Thank you!
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X