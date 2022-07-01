Announcement

  • IvesStJohn
    IvesStJohn
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Jul 2022
    • 1
    Song For Michael

    This ones for you Mike. I think I've read all your books. Mother London had me chortling all the way through, but I always re-read the Corum Trilogies every year.
    I'm also a big fan of the music you played with Hawkwind.

    So I wrote this song about Medbh from the last Corum trilogy. It's kind of a punk take on it.
    You probably won't hear it. So it's suitably futile. Luv you dude.
    To anyone else from the UK - go to Hay-on -Wye- they've got hundreds of Michaels books for sale.

    https://soundcloud.com/ivesstjohn/long-arm-of-medbh

