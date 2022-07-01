Song For Michael

This ones for you Mike. I think I've read all your books. Mother London had me chortling all the way through, but I always re-read the Corum Trilogies every year.
I'm also a big fan of the music you played with Hawkwind.
So I wrote this song about Medbh from the last Corum trilogy. It's kind of a punk take on it.
You probably won't hear it. So it's suitably futile. Luv you dude.
To anyone else from the UK - go to Hay-on -Wye- they've got hundreds of Michaels books for sale.
https://soundcloud.com/ivesstjohn/long-arm-of-medbh
