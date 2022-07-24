Off-Topic: Discord and Twitch

Hello,
If you're into Discord, and D&D, reach out to me. Friends of mine are always looking for new players. They use roll20.net for a table-top, and Discord for coordination and Zoom for the vocals. D&D 5e games, GRIT and ICRPG games going. Also test new game systems.
I also stream Magic The Gathering Online. Right now, it's Zombie College - next weekend will be Black & Red Zombie class. 🙃
Please send a message to me to work out the details. If you need to escape for a while, this is fun.
