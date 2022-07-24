Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Discord and Twitch

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • Reinart der Fuchs
    Reinart der Fuchs
    Mr. The Fox
    • May 2006
    • 4712
    #1

    Off-Topic: Discord and Twitch

    Hello,

    If you're into Discord, and D&D, reach out to me. Friends of mine are always looking for new players. They use roll20.net for a table-top, and Discord for coordination and Zoom for the vocals. D&D 5e games, GRIT and ICRPG games going. Also test new game systems.

    I also stream Magic The Gathering Online. Right now, it's Zombie College - next weekend will be Black & Red Zombie class. 🙃

    Please send a message to me to work out the details. If you need to escape for a while, this is fun.
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X