Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Interview question for Michael Moorcock

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • shadowsofcentralis
    shadowsofcentralis
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • Jul 2022
    • 1
    #1

    Interview question for Michael Moorcock

    Firstly, thank you to the site administrator for their advice and introduction to joining this site, it is greatly appreciated.

    I would very much like to engage with Michael Moorcock with regards to the possibility of an interview.

    I have written eight music biographies and have just released my first fantasy/ wargame book, Shadows of Centralis. In support of the book/ game, I write and publish a monthly magazine, and it is for the magazine that I would like to interview Michael Moorcock.

    I fully appreciate that he may be busy or prefer not to be interviewed, however I would value the opportunity to put forward the idea and am happy to answer any questions.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X