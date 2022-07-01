Interview question for Michael Moorcock

Firstly, thank you to the site administrator for their advice and introduction to joining this site, it is greatly appreciated.
I would very much like to engage with Michael Moorcock with regards to the possibility of an interview.
I have written eight music biographies and have just released my first fantasy/ wargame book, Shadows of Centralis. In support of the book/ game, I write and publish a monthly magazine, and it is for the magazine that I would like to interview Michael Moorcock.
I fully appreciate that he may be busy or prefer not to be interviewed, however I would value the opportunity to put forward the idea and am happy to answer any questions.
I would very much like to engage with Michael Moorcock with regards to the possibility of an interview.
I have written eight music biographies and have just released my first fantasy/ wargame book, Shadows of Centralis. In support of the book/ game, I write and publish a monthly magazine, and it is for the magazine that I would like to interview Michael Moorcock.
I fully appreciate that he may be busy or prefer not to be interviewed, however I would value the opportunity to put forward the idea and am happy to answer any questions.