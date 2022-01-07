News: multiverse.org is changing to michaelmoorcock.net

Hello all!
multiverse.org is changing to michaelmoorcock.net
Please groom your bookmarks, tell your friends and spread the news. multiverse.org will no longer be dedicated to our community. So, we're becoming a network of members of The Miscellany, forever after found at https://www.michaelmoorcock.net/
You will be challenged with a new SSL Certificate. This is not an attack, rather an effect of changing the URL.
multiverse.org will redirect to multiverse.io, the site of an educational company.
multiverse.org will begin redirecting to multiverse.io starting September 1, 2022.
Thanks!
