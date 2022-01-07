Announcement

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
multiverse.org is changing to michaelmoorcock.net

    News: multiverse.org is changing to michaelmoorcock.net

    Hello all!

    multiverse.org is changing to michaelmoorcock.net

    Please groom your bookmarks, tell your friends and spread the news. multiverse.org will no longer be dedicated to our community. So, we're becoming a network of members of The Miscellany, forever after found at https://www.michaelmoorcock.net/

    You will be challenged with a new SSL Certificate. This is not an attac    k, rather an effect of changing the URL.

    multiverse.org will redirect to multiverse.io, the site of an educational company.

    multiverse.org will begin redirecting to multiverse.io starting September 1, 2022.

    Thanks!
    Last edited by Reinart der Fuchs; 07-01-2022, 05:22 PM.
    Infinite complexity according to simple rules.
