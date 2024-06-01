Growing with Moorcok

Hi, I was on the old forum.
I suppose I was about 12 when I first read a Moorcock book. I think The Mad God's Amulet was my first one, which meant that I had to go back and read the Jewel in the Skull. W.H. smith's always had a good selection of Moorcock novels but I couldn't always get the ones I wanted, so I was more enthusiastic about Hawkmoon than about Elric as I couldn't get hold of the Elric books very easily (I lived near Cardiff) and the order of them was always confusing. I did love Stormbringer, though. Michael Moorcock is one of those writers that you can grow up with (Alan Moore is another one for me. I started with the straight fantasy books and then I could feel really avant-garde, decadent and psychedelic as I discovered Jerry Cornelius and the Dancers at the End of Time.
I went for years without reading his books but I kept returning to them, and Mother London and the Pyat tetralogy spoke to my middle-aged self as directly as the eternal champion books did to me as a teenager. Iown the bulk of his work but I've had some books sitting on the shelves unread for years. I finally picked up blood last week and I'm now on Fabulous Harbours.
