Heyo!
A friend of mine many years ago lent me a book. This was an old copy of Elric: Song of the Black Sword. I read the whole thing over a weekend, and I was instantly hooked! I was not especially well-read on fantasy stuff at the time, and Moorcock's style of writing enraptured me. A couple years later, in the Strand Bookstore in NYC, I met Hawkmoon for the first time, buying a copy of The History of the Runestaff. Since then, I have continued to grow my collection and discover more of Mr. Moorcock's Multiverse. My favourite so far, I think, is the Cornelius Quartet, which I was lucky enough to snag a first edition copy of from a record and bookstore in Montreal.
Very happy to join this community, and I can't wait to get more involved!
