New Mabden arriving

Almost a decade ago, I read everything available from Mr. Moorcock in Portuguese (my native language): some Elric stories (which were not fully published and which I religiously read every year) and "Beyond The Man" (which I reread at Easter). So many years have passed and these are still the only works from him available in Portuguese, which is a fucking mockery! The day before yesterday, I dared to read "The Knight of The Swords" in English and I am still impacted by the authenticity of this work. Mr. Moorcock is probably the only author I can read - non-stop - regardless of my mood. His prose is always crystal clear and capable of conjuring the most impressive images and concepts in my mind!
Now I'm eager to embark on another journey with Corum in "Queen of the Swords."
