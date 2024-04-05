New Mabden arriving

  FinalDungeon
    FinalDungeon
    Moonbeam Traveller
    Apr 2024
    • 5
    #1

    New Mabden arriving

    Hello everyone!

    Almost a decade ago, I read everything available from Mr. Moorcock in Portuguese (my native language): some Elric stories (which were not fully published and which I religiously read every year) and "Beyond The Man" (which I reread at Easter). So many years have passed and these are still the only works from him available in Portuguese, which is a fucking mockery! The day before yesterday, I dared to read "The Knight of The Swords" in English and I am still impacted by the authenticity of this work. Mr. Moorcock is probably the only author I can read - non-stop - regardless of my mood. His prose is always crystal clear and capable of conjuring the most impressive images and concepts in my mind!

    Now I'm eager to embark on another journey with Corum in "Queen of the Swords."
    Kymba334
      Kymba334
      Eternal Champion
      • Jun 2011
      • 3271
      #2
      Welcome to The Miscellany FinalDungeon !🙂
      Mwana wa simba ni simba

      The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom
        Pietro_Mercurios
          Pietro_Mercurios
          Only Slightly Unbalanced
          • Oct 2004
          • 6166
          #3
          Welcome aboard! Bem-vindo a bordo! 😊
            Rothgo
              Rothgo
              Champion of the Unbalanced
              • Aug 2006
              • 6748
              #4
              A very warm welcome!
